Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted.

LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter, but as they have done all season the Cavs withstood an early game run to respond. The Wine and Gold clamped down on defense, allowing just 36 points in the second half to secure their 8th straight win 114-100 over the Lakers on Sunday afternoon.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland singlehandedly kept the Cavaliers in the game early, particularly in the first half. They each scored 21 points and combined for 43 of the Wine and Gold’s 58 first-half points. The duo’s offensive production was even more important for the Cavs as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley were both in foul trouble early and didn’t score in the first 24 minutes.

Cleveland shot 23 free-throws in the first half and connected on 21 of them. Mitchell and Garland were a combined 15-for-15 from the stripe.

Russell Westbrook, who came off the bench for the Lakers, provided an early spark of offense and energy for the Lakers. Westbrook had 12 of his 14 first-half points in the first quarter. Anthony Davis had 17 points for Los Angeles by halftime.

But the Cavs opened the second half on a 13-2 run and closed out the third quarter on a 10-0 spurt to outscore the Lakers 29-16 and take a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

A Westbrook three-pointer at 10:18 ended a 17-0 run by the Cavs and provided the first points for the Lakers since the 3:50 mark of the 3rd quarter. Westbrook had made his first five shots of the game and the missed his next four before rattling home the triple in the 4th.

The Cavaliers systematically clamped down on the defensive end in the second half to close things out. In the second half, things have gone sideways at times for the Wne and Gold but that didn’t happen on Sunday afternoon.

Mitchell finished with 33 points and five assists. Garland added 24 points and four dimes. Allen had his sixth double-double of the season with 16 points, all of which coming in the second half to go along with 11 rebounds.

The Cavs road trip is of to a 2-0 start and continues on Monday night when they take on the Clippers.

--------

You may also like:

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

Eight Is Great: Cavaliers Take Winning Streak To Los Angeles For Showdown With Lakers

Kevin Love Turns Back The Clock In Cavs Short-Handed Win Over Pistons

No Mitchell? No Garland? No Problem For The Cavs As They Route Detroit

Evan Mobley Sets New Career High In Blocks Against Pistons

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Out As Cavs Take On Pistons

How Have The Cavs Found A Way To Win In The Biggest Moments?

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn