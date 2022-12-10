The Trade Market Is About To Open Up For The Cavs

One of the most intriguing parts of the entire NBA season is the trades that occur during the year. It's always fascinating to see which teams will risk it all for an All-Star caliber player and which teams decide to hit the reset button and trade all the pieces that they have available.

The Cavs are in a unique position because they want to make a deep playoff run but could still upgrade at certain spots on the roster. This includes finding a new backup center in the event that Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley misses substantial time with an injury.

The pool of players that Cleveland could trade for is about to expand considerably.

Next Thursday (December 15), all of the free agents who signed over the Summer will be eligible to be traded to a new location and team. There are a total of 74 players who could be moved after this date.

The Cavs have three of these 74 players who are eligible to be traded. They are Ricky Rubio, Raul Neto, and Robin Lopez.

There are also some names that could become trade targets for the Cavs such as Isaiah Hertenstein, T.J. Warren, and Kyle Anderson just to name a few.

Just because there will be more players available to be traded doesn't mean that there will immediately be a handful of trades that take place. However, there is a good chance that more rumors start to heat up.

