Donovan Mitchell Ruled Out Against Sacramento Friday Night

Donovan Mitchell will miss Friday night’s game when the Cavaliers take on the Sacramento Kings as he deals with soreness in his lower right leg. Mitchell was officially listed as “questionable” on the teams injury report this afternoon, but was watching warm-ups from the bench in street clothes.

Caris LeVert replaced Mitchell in the starting lineup, marking his first start since November 16th against Milwaukee.

Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor confirmed Mitchell would miss the game on Twitter.

Mitchell’s absence comes after scoring a season-high 43 points in a 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Cavs’ head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Mitchell has been dealing with the injury dating back to the Golden State game and re-aggravated it against Toronto.

When making the decision regarding Mitchell, Bickerstaff said he took into account the back-to-back situation with another game Saturday evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cavs are also without Kevin Love against the Kings, who is dealing with lower back soreness. Love has also been suffering from a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Cleveland got Jarrett Allen back from a five-game absence because of a lower back contusion on Wednesday evening against the Lakers.

The Cavs are playing Sacramento for the second and final time this season. The Kings roll into Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on a six-game road trip and are coming off a lopsided loss to the Milwaukee Bucks 126-113 on Wednesday night.

--------

You may also like:

J.B. Bickerstaff And His Cavaliers Welcome Back An Old Friend Friday Night

Ricky Rubio Given Green Light For 5-On-5 Activities

Donovan Mitchell Steals The Show Against LeBron James's Lakers

The Cavs Are Thriving On Their Home Court

Cavs Struggle From The Field As They Fall To The Knicks

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Throws Down Vicious Dunk In Transition

Dean Wade To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Injury

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN