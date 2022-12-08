The Cavs Are Thriving On Their Home Court

Everyone likes heading home for the holidays. There's just something about being in a familiar place that creates great vibes and unforgettable moments. The same can be said for when the Cavs play at home this season.

On Tuesday night, Cleveland easily handled the Los Angeles Lakers and got a 116-102 victory for to sweep the season series. They absolutely blew them out in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory.

These kinds of victories at Rocket Morgage Field House are becoming a theme for the Cavs.

They currently hold an 11-1 home record which is the best in the NBA. This is good enough for a .917 winning percentage. The next closest team with this winning percentage at home is the Phoenix Suns who are 14-12 (.857).

Cleveland is averaging 115.7 points at home which is the twelfth highest in the NBA. However, their efficiency has really been where they shine. The Cavs have a 49.5 percent field goal percentage from the floor and are knocking down 38.9 percent of their threes on their home court.

As good as the offense has been, the defense has been even better at Rocket Mortgage Field House. The Cavs own the best home defensive rating in the league with 104.3. This has helped them get a 12.4 +/- which is also the highest in the NBA.

There's no denying how good the Cavs have been when playing in Cleveland. However, the same cannot be said when they hit the road. They need to take some of the magic they've been able to create at home, pack it up, and bring it with them on their next road trip.

