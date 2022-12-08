Ricky Rubio Given Green Light For 5-On-5 Activities

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio has been given the green light by the team's medical personnel to resume 5-on-5 activity this week as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the plan is for Rubio to start ramping up those 5-on-5 activities in the coming days. Bickerstaff said Rubio's condition and his ability to take physical contact with hesitation is the next key that the coaching staff will evaluate moving forward.

There is still no timeframe for his return to game-action, but the clearance to resume full team activities is the biggest hurdle to date in his recovery that Rubio has passed.

"It's the transitions of defensive slides to running up the floor, all of those things that we don't do in every day life that are basketball necessary," Bickerstaff said. "He's got to get to a place where he's comfortable with that. He's too important rush it, but he's taking steps in the right direction."

After tearing his ACL, Rubio was looking at at least a 10-12 month recovery. During the media tour prior to the season, which was the last time he spoke publicly, Rubio revealed that he is hopeful to return in December, but there's no guarantee that he meets that timeline.

Bickerstaff said their priority is to protect Rubio and his knee and he doesn't see him playing 30-35 minutes like we saw from him last season, but that doesn't mean he can be any less impactful.

"We know what Ricky did for us last year, we also understand the time that it takes to get re-acclimated with the group and what minutes look like and how those have to continue to grow," Bickerstaff said.

Rubio has been a steady presence at practice, getting up shots and working out following the team's regular work on the floor at Cleveland Clinic Courts. Recently, he has been seen working out at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse prior to Cavs' home games.

For as valuable as Rubio was on the floor for the Cavs last year, his presence off the floor was perhaps even more impactful. All-Star point guard Darius Garland said Rubio is chomping at the bit to return to the floor and has been casually challenging teammates to games of 1-on-1.

"It's fun to see," Garland said. "Ricky just out there, being with us means a lot. Just having his presence is really cool. Seeing him out there shooting around, getting a little bit of a bump and sweating a little bit, it gets everyone excited."

As for if he's challenged Garland?

"Not yet, I hope it's coming," he said with a laugh.

--------

You may also like:

Donovan Mitchell Steals The Show Against LeBron James's Lakers

The Cavs Are Thriving On Their Home Court

Cavs Struggle From The Field As They Fall To The Knicks

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Throws Down Vicious Dunk In Transition

Dean Wade To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Injury

Donovan Mitchell One Of Seven In The NBA To Do This

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN