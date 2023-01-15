Cavs Get Swept By Timberwolves In Season Series

Two teams that play two very different styles of basketball met up when the Cavs took on the Timberwolves on Saturday night. Cleveland plays with the slowest pace of play in the NBA and Minnesota on the other end plays the fastest.

The Cavs weren't able to slow down the Timberwolves and Minnesota ended up coming away with the 110-102 victory. This brings the Cavs' record for the road trip to 2-3.

Cleveland held the lead going into halftime, but Minnesota came out and pulled away during the second half of the game.

In the second half, the Cavs looked like a team who was playing the last half of a five-game road trip, they were exhausted. There were times they looked sloppy, turned the ball over, and took their foot off the gas on defense. Minnesota ended up outscoring the Cavs 33-22 in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota also took advantage of all the turnovers the Cavs committed. Cleveland turned the ball over 18 times and the Timberwolves scored 28 points off of them.

Being tired isn't an excuse to lose a game, but it was clear this Cavs team was exhausted after a long week and a half of travel.

The Cavs' backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both struggled from the floor and combined to shoot just 11/27 from the field. Kevin Love and Caris LeVert also played big minutes but couldn't find a way to make a huge impact on the game.

One bright side of the night was the strong performance from Jarrett Allen. The center scored 19 points on an efficient 8/10 from the field. He also grabbed eight rebounds as well.

The Cavs will travel back to Cleveland and will be back in action against the Pelicans on Monday at 3:00 PM.

