Takeaways From The Cavs Five-Game Road Trip

Cleveland finally wrapped up their five-game road trip after 10 days of travel throughout the country. They finished up with a record of 2-3 as they head home to take on New Orleans Pelicans Monday.

There are some areas that stood out over the last five games.

Jarrett Allen Returning To All-Star Form?

Jarrett Allen has by no means had a bad season. However, he also hasn't exactly looked like the All-Star center that he was last season. But he turned in strong showings in the final two games of the road trip to show that the All-Star potential is still there.

When the Cavs took on the Trail Blazers, Allen finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and a steal. This strong play continued against the Timberwolves as he put up 19 points, eight rebounds, and blocked two shots.

JA's presence on the floor continues to lead to Cavs' success and to see him play so well recently is a welcome sight.

Need To Make Free throws

This one may seem pretty obvious, but the Cavs have really struggled from the free-throw line this season. Against the Nuggets, the Cavs shot .563 percent on free throws, against the Suns they shot .647, against the Jazz was .833, the Trail Balzers was .774, and the Timberwolves was a .870 free throw percentage.

They got better as the road trip went on, but this still has been an issue with this Cavs team. In total, they left 34 points on the line over the last five games.

Cleveland can't be leaving this many points on the floor if they hope to make a deep playoff run.

Still Need Another Wing

The Cavs are so close to be a true contender. They need to play with a little more consistenty and add one more piece in a wing.

Watching opposing players such Jerami Grant and Kyle Anderson make a big contribution to their team only highlighted what Cleveland is missing. The Cavs have been reportdaly interested in a number of wings, so now we'll just have to wait and see whether they can acquire one before the deadline.

--------

You may also like:

Cavs Get Swept By Timberwolves In Season Series

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Pulls Off No-Look Pass To Evan Mobley

Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status Against The Timberwolves

Donovan Mitchell Reaches Career Milestone Against Trail Balzers

Cleveland Continues Road Trip In Portland, What Cavs Fans Should Have On Their Radar

What To Expect From Ricky Rubio's Return To The Cavs

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN