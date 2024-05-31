Two Cavaliers Identified As Trade Targets For Lakers, Per Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are desperate to improve their roster to win one more championship with LeBron James. The Cleveland Cavaliers may be a team that LA looks to this offseason to get the upgrades they're looking for.
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are players the Lakers could pursue this offseason. Other players that Buha identified as trade targets for the Lakers are Trae Young and Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks.
“Young is one of many names that’ll be discussed internally by the Lakers over the coming weeks, a list that includes Mitchell, Garland and Murray — the third of which the Lakers pursued ahead of the 2024 trade deadline,” wrote Buha. “Each situation will come down to the asking price and opportunity cost. Even so, the Lakers’ best offer could be outbid by teams such as Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn.”
Mitchell’s future with Cleveland will be one of the top storylines this summer and his decision could send the Cavaliers down one of two paths.
Reports have already indicated that if Mitchell chooses not to sign an extension with the Cavs then the organization would opt to trade him prior to next season starting. However, if Mitchell decides to commit long-term, then Garland and his representatives could seek a trade to give the one-time All-Star a change of scenery.
This is where the Lakers’ potential interest comes into play.
Interestingly enough, both James and Garland are represented by Klutch Sports and have the same agent (Rich Paul) which only adds another intriguing angle to this report.