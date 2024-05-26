REPORT: Cavs Could Make This Tough Decision With Donovan Mitchell If He Chooses Not To Sign Extension
Donovan Mitchell will be eligible to sign a $208.5 million extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason. Whether or not he chooses to sign it is one of the biggest storylines in all of the NBA.
But what happens if Mitchell decides to pass on the deal? How will the Cavs proceed with their future and Mitchell’s time in Cleveland?
Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reports that the Cavaliers would opt to trade Mitchell instead of playing out his final year of team control.
“I’ve been told the Cavs either would sign him to an extension this summer, or trade him,” wrote Pluto.“They have zero intention of opening the 2024-25 season with Mitchell heading into his free agent year.”
Mitchell has been an All-Star in each of his two seasons with the Cavaliers and has not failed to find individual success. However, it's postseason aspirations that he’s more interested in at this point in his career.
President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman spoke to the Cleveland media on Friday and briefly touched on the Mitchell contract situation.
“I'll say that my exit interview with [Mitchell] was really good in that he was talking about the future and how excited he was about the team, and the organization … When we're talking to him about the future here, getting his feedback, it's all about, 'How do we make this thing better? How do we achieve this together? How do we win in the future?'”
Read through the entire transcript of Altman’s press conference here.
At some point, we’ll have more answers on the Cavaliers and Mitchell’s future. But it will continue to be a polarizing topic until we do.