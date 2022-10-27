Watch Donovan Mitchell's Biggest Highlight As A Cavalier

Donovan Mitchell has had some extremely bright moments early in his Cleveland Cavalier career, but none of his highlights so far have outdone the dunk he threw down in the final minute of the first half on Wednesday night.

After Kevin Love clanked a 3-pointer off the back of the iron, Mitchell tracked down a long rebound, carved through the left side of the key and absolutely hammered the rim with a thunderous throw down.

Mitchell has been electrifying so far through the first three games. He's already scored more points through those first three games than any other Cavaliers player ever through the first three games in Cleveland.

Mitchell entered Wednesday night third in the league in scoring (33.3 points per game), T-5th in FGM per game (11.3), eighth in 3PM per game (3.7) and T-10th in FTM per game (7.0).

But it's his obvious love for being here and his infectious attitude that have captured the fan base this quickly.

Oh yeah ... and dunks like that one help too.

