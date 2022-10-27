Skip to main content

Watch Donovan Mitchell's Biggest Highlight As A Cavalier

Spida Mitchell came to Cleveland with an impressive reputation. Wednesday night against Orlando, Mitchell threw down the Cavs' best dunk of the year!

Donovan Mitchell has had some extremely bright moments early in his Cleveland Cavalier career, but none of his highlights so far have outdone the dunk he threw down in the final minute of the first half on Wednesday night.

After Kevin Love clanked a 3-pointer off the back of the iron, Mitchell tracked down a long rebound, carved through the left side of the key and absolutely hammered the rim with a thunderous throw down.

Mitchell has been electrifying so far through the first three games. He's already scored more points through those first three games than any other Cavaliers player ever through the first three games in Cleveland.

Mitchell entered Wednesday night third in the league in scoring (33.3 points per game), T-5th in FGM per game (11.3), eighth in 3PM per game (3.7) and T-10th in FTM per game (7.0).

But it's his obvious love for being here and his infectious attitude that have captured the fan base this quickly.

Oh yeah ... and dunks like that one help too.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Game Day Report: Cavs Vs. Magic

How Good Can The Cleveland Cavaliers Be This Year?

Jarrett Allen Is Picking Up Right Where He Left Off With Cavs

Donovan Mitchell Sets NBA Record In Home Opener With Cavs

Don't Look Now, But The Cavaliers Have Become One Of The NBA's Best 3-Point Shooting Teams

Cedi Osman Emerging As The Cavs Most Important Small Forward

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com
Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN
Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

Caris LeVert October 26 2022

WATCH: Caris LeVert Pulls Off Flashy Pass To Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts as time expires during overtime against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

How Good Can The Cleveland Cavaliers Be This Year?

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during overtime at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Game Day Report: Cavs Vs. Magic

Jarrett Allen October 12 2022

Jarrett Allen Is Picking Up Right Where He Left Off With Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during overtime at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Final Thoughts On The Cavaliers 117-107 Win Over The Washington Wizards

Donovan Mitchell October 23 2022

Donovan Mitchell Sets NBA Record In Home Opener With Cavs

Cavs October 23 2022

Cavs Get Win Over Wizards In Home Opener

LeBron James October 23 2022

Cavaliers Commentators Take Playful Shot At Lakers, LeBron James