WATCH: Kevin Love Connects On A Full Court Pass With Cedi Osman

Kevin Love finds Cedi Osman for a full court assist.
The Cavs had everything going their way through the first two-quarters of their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. They were playing great defense and solid offense as well. 

This included a full-court pass from Kevin Love with a finish by Cedi Osman. Watch the play here:

The pass from Love was a thing of beauty, but credit also has to be given to Cedi for running the floor so well. K-Love can't make the play without this high basketball IQ from the small forward. 

These full-court passes are nothing new for Love, they are one of the most underrated parts of his game. Fans saw them quite a bit when LeBron James was still in town and they always make for entertaining highlights.

