WATCH: Kevin Love Connects On A Full Court Pass With Cedi Osman

The Cavs had everything going their way through the first two-quarters of their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. They were playing great defense and solid offense as well.

This included a full-court pass from Kevin Love with a finish by Cedi Osman. Watch the play here:

The pass from Love was a thing of beauty, but credit also has to be given to Cedi for running the floor so well. K-Love can't make the play without this high basketball IQ from the small forward.

These full-court passes are nothing new for Love, they are one of the most underrated parts of his game. Fans saw them quite a bit when LeBron James was still in town and they always make for entertaining highlights.

--------

You may also like:

Donovan Mitchell Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Cedi Osman Sets Cavs History Against Mavericks

Caris LeVert Provides Spark In Cavs Starting Lineup Despite Loss

Cavs' Closeout Crisis Not Completely Behind Them

WATCH: Cedi Osman Gets Come-From-Behind Block On Harrison Barnes

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN