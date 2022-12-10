Caris LeVert Provides Spark In Cavs Starting Lineup Despite Loss

Someone needed to step up when Cleveland ruled Donovan Mitchell out on Friday afternoon. Mitchell averages 29.0 points per game and 36.7 minutes a game so there was a massive void to fill.

Caris LeVert was given the opportunity to start as the shooting guard in place of the injured Mitchell and excelled in that role. He ended the game with a team-high 22 points while also grabbing six boards and six assists. He was also a fairly efficient 9/21 from the field.

This included a few highlights such as a 360, and-one layup.

This was easily one of the strongest games that LeVert has had in the last month. He has struggled to find his groove since being moved to the bench and the stats back this up. As a reserve, the shooting guard is only averaging 7.1 points a game and is shooting 33 percent from the field.

On the other hand, LeVert is averaging 13.5 points while shooting 39 percent from the field and almost 40 percent from behind the arc as a starter. He is clearly much more comfortable in that starting position than off the bench.

This is what LeVert had to say about his performance after the game:

"The minutes were there tonight obviously with Donovan (Mitchell) being out. I think we all know what I'm capable of doing when I get the opportunity to. So for me it's just about contributing as much as I can, making the most of whatever minutes I have available. You know obviously tonight it was more but I've got to do a better job of giving more when I'm playing less minutes and that's something that I'm working on."

Watch the rest of the postgame press conference with J.B. Bickerstaff and Cedi Osman here:

LeVert is a great basketball player. He can obviously contribute a lot to a winning team. Even though the Cavs didn't beat the Kings, he is what helped them stay in the game and climb out of the 15-point deficit.

Now it's up to figuring out what group LeVert works with best. Is it trying to have him start even when Mitchell is back? Is he the first man off the bench pretty quickly after the game starts? Which specific players will he spend time on the court with?

If the Cavs can figure this out then they can tap into these complete games from LeVert on a regular basis.

--------

You may also like:

Cavs' Closeout Crisis Not Completely Behind Them

WATCH: Cedi Osman Gets Come-From-Behind Block On Harrison Barnes

WATCH: Caris LeVert Pulls Off Spectacular Layup While Getting Fouled

The Trade Market Is About To Open Up For The Cavs

Donovan Mitchell Ruled Out Against Sacramento Friday Night

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN