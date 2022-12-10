WATCH: Cedi Osman Gets Come-From-Behind Block On Harrison Barnes

Have you ever seen a more impressive come-from-behind block by a member of the Cavaliers!?

Okay, so maybe there's one other play that comes to the minds of Cleveland fans. But Cedi Osman's block on Harrison Barnes was pretty impressive too.

Watch the play here:

Osman took a pretty hard fall after putting his body on the line to make the play. Thankfully, Cedi was able to get up and run back on offense and was able to stay in the game.

This entire sequence shows exactly how Cleveland was able to battle back from a 15-point deficient from early on in the game.

Instead of allowing Barnes to get the easy bucket, Osman hustled back and made a play on the ball. That block eventually turned into a corner-three for Isaac Okoro.

The Cavs can always count on plays such as this one to keep them in games even in games where the shots may not always be falling.

--------

You may also like:

WATCH: Caris LeVert Pulls Off Spectacular Layup While Getting Fouled

The Trade Market Is About To Open Up For The Cavs

Donovan Mitchell Ruled Out Against Sacramento Friday Night

J.B. Bickerstaff And His Cavaliers Welcome Back An Old Friend Friday Night

Ricky Rubio Given Green Light For 5-On-5 Activities

Donovan Mitchell Steals The Show Against LeBron James's Lakers

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN