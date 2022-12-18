Skip to main content

Cedi Osman Sets Cavs History Against Mavericks

Cedi Osman hit his 551 three-pointers while passing Wesley Person for 7th on Cleveland's all-time three-pointers made list.
Cedi Osman might be having one of the most underrated seasons of any Cavs player. He's been a little inconsistent but when he's knocking down shots, Osman can be one of the biggest contributors off the bench.

He's connecting on 45 percent of his shots from the field while averaging 9.2 points a game. Cedi is also shooting 33 percent from behind the arc on four attempts a game. 

With his first three of the night against the Mavericks on Saturday evening, Cedi made his 551 three points in a Cavs uniform helping him move into seventh on Cleveland's all-time three-pointers made list and passing Wesley Person in the process. 

It was only on November 29 that Osman moved into eighth place on this list after passing Cavs legend Danny Ferry, but Cedi just keeps moving up.

Next up on the list is Daniel Gibson who hit 578 three-pointers during his Cavs career. At the rate that Cedi is going, he'll be able to pass him sometime during this season.  

