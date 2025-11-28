How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

The Cavs (12-7) could be aiming for an NBA Cup win at this time in the season to help build some momentum for the rest of the season. Four days since their last game to get them the rest they did not have yet this year.

Toronto was able to deliver a third loss to the Cavs this season in their last game, they have done everything right against Cleveland. The rebounding, and defensive pressure they applied to the Cavs held them to under 100 points for only the second time under Coach Kenny Atkinson.

For the Hawks (11-8) they are doing alright without their star Point Guard Trae Young. Jalen Johnson has shown up for the team and shown he can lead the team and help them win.

They did just lose to one of the worst teams in the NBA right now in the Wizards, so they will also be eager like Cleveland to not allow that loss to affect their team.

These two teams played earlier this month with the Cavs coming out on top 117-109.

Where to find the Cavs vs. Hawks game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cavs vs. Hawks Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Craig Porter Jr. (hamstring) is questionable. Dean Wade (knee) is questionable. Jarrett Allen (finger) is probable.

Hawks: Trae Young (knee) is out. N'Faly Dante (knee) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

De’Andre Hunter

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Zaccharie Risacher

Jalen Johson

Kristaps Porzingis

Cavs vs. Hawks predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 4.5

O/U: 239.5

Cavaliers 120, Hawks 110: The Cavs are just the better team here. Evan Mobley is the major talking point right now. He has been up and down all year and is looking for some more consistency. He has fellow All-NBA teammate Donovan Mitchell on his side.

Atlanta can come through and win if they play like they did in their last matchup. They only lost by eight points and outrebounded Evan Mobley. They also need to work together to stop Donovan Mitchell who had 37 points and eight three pointers.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Boston

Monday, Dec. 1 @ Indiana