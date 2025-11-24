Donovan Mitchell believes in Evan Mobley despite up-and-down start to the season

Cleveland Cavaliers fans have been concerned about Evan Mobley’s performance to start the season, considering the lofty expectations that followed his career year and Defensive Player of the Year campaign.

The big man has taken strides as a shooter, but he has left something to be desired in rebounding and aggressiveness for a fanbase looking for Mobley to take another leap and show that he could one day become the Cavs’ best player and even the go-to guy on offense to unlock the next level for this Cleveland team, which has always been believed to rely on Mobley’s development to become true NBA title contenders.

Nov 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

After back-to-back games in which Mobley struggled—logging six turnovers against the Bucks and then being outplayed by Alperen Sengun in a tough loss to the Rockets—Mobley has immediately turned it around in his past two games, earning him words of encouragement and a vote of confidence from his co-star, Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell said, “He’s continuing to take steps and is a big part of why we continue to take our steps as a team. Players like him, you can’t really teach that. That’s just who he is, and I’m proud of him.”

Mobley was dominant and efficient against the Pacers on Friday, recording 22 points and 12 rebounds with four blocks and four assists, completely dominating the frontcourt and showing flashes of the player that Cavs fans dream of. He followed it up with another good performance against the Clippers on Sunday, recording 18 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals as well.

This is what fans expected in the preseason from Mobley, and they are hoping it’s something that will begin to become routine rather than the up-and-down roller-coaster ride it has been to start the season.

With the continued responsibility and usage that head coach Kenny Atkinson is giving him this year, the growing pains could be something necessary in the regular season and may eventually pay massive dividends for the Cavs in the postseason, with a seasoned Mobley fully adjusted to his new role and ready to be a dominant force for Cleveland.

Mobley and the Cavaliers look to continue their newfound momentum and winning streak tonight at 7:00 p.m. against the Toronto Raptors, who have already handed the Cavs two losses this season and are riding a seven-game win streak of their own.

They now sit second in the East, ahead of the Cavaliers.