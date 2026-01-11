Why Kenny Atkinson believes the Cavaliers are now moving in the right direction

The Cleveland Cavaliers clicked on Saturday, delivering a ruthless second-half performance to overwhelm the Minnesota Timberwolves in a thrilling 146–134 victory.

In a game that showcased their offensive firepower and growing confidence, the Cavaliers looked every bit like a team beginning to hit its stride at a crucial point in the season.

Cleveland was simply unstoppable once it found its rhythm after the break. The Cavs finished the night shooting a season-best 59.2 percent from the field, connecting on 55 of their 92 attempts. They were equally as impressive from range, knocking down 15-for-31 three-pointers, repeatedly punishing Minnesota.

The result was their fifth win in the last seven games, a stretch that suggests momentum is firmly swinging in their favor. Head coach Kenny Atkinson believes this recent run is a sign that things are going their way.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we're trending, you know, trending up,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson added: “That's a big-time team. They're talented, they're physical, they're built for the playoffs. So that was a good test. I'm just glad we kind of won a physical battle, you know, running the court, and then, you know, kind of the physicality, and that's hard against that team. That's a physically imposing squad."

What made the victory even more remarkable was the balance of Cleveland’s scoring. The Cavaliers had five players score at least 20 points for just the second time in franchise history — a jaw-dropping statistic, especially considering the Cavs were already one of the NBA’s most dominant offensive teams last season.

This level of shared production underscores how dangerous Cleveland can be when multiple options are clicking simultaneously.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 28 points, once again setting the tone with his aggression and shot-making. Evan Mobley continued his strong form with 24 points, asserting himself inside and out.

Jaylon Tyson provided a huge spark off the bench, pouring in 23 points and giving Minnesota all kinds of problems with his energy and confidence. Point guard Darius Garland orchestrated the offense beautifully, adding 22 points while keeping teammates involved.

Sam Merrill rounded out the historic scoring night with 20 points and etched his name into the record books. Merrill set a franchise record by hitting at least five three-pointers in four consecutive games, further highlighting Cleveland’s growing depth and perimeter threat.

It was a complete performance from the Cavaliers. With confidence building and shots falling, Cleveland now carries valuable momentum into Monday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz, eager to keep their upward trajectory rolling.