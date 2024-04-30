Al Horford sends reassuring message on Celtics after Kristaps Porzingis injury
Boston Celtics center Al Horford has confidence in his team, regardless of how long they are without Kristaps Porzingis. Following Boston's 102-88 win over the Miami Heat on Monday, Horford told reporters that he believes the rest of the team's big men are ready to fill the void.
"All season it's kind of been that way," he said (h/t CLNS Media). "You know, whether it's -- for different reasons, KP wasn't always playing all the time, so Luke (Kornet), Xavier (Tillman), Neemy (Neemias Queta) have to kind of be ready to step up and answer the call. They've been doing a good job of that all year. Obviously, it's the playoffs now and it's different, but I have confidence in those guys. They need to come in and bring energy and impact the game."
Porzingis left Monday's victory in the second quarter, after sustaining an injury to his right calf, according to the team.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the big man would undergo imaging on the calf to further pinpoint the issue.
"Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (right calf) will undergo imaging on Tuesday but early indications are that he hasn’t sustained an Achilles injury, sources tell ESPN."
As of 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, there has yet to be an update on the ailment, but should Porzingis miss significant time, then Boston has the personnel to help fill the void.
Kornet is the prime candidate to help eat the minutes. He got plenty of regular-season reps with Boston's key players and has shown that he can fit in seamlessly. In 63 appearances for the Cs, he averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and a block in about 15.3 minutes per game. It would not be shocking in the slightest if he winds up seeing some significant run in the coming weeks.
Another candidate for the KP minutes is Tillman, who Boston acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies at the February Trade Deadline, he hasn't had the opportunity to play much. The 25-year-old appeared in 20 games for the Celtics since his arrival. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in about 13.7 minutes per contest. However, Tillman did sink a game-winning floater to sink the Sacramento Kings back on April 12.
As for Queta, it's tough to imagine that he eclipses either of the aforementioned bigs in the rotation. While the Portuguese National is an exciting player, he remains a bit undisciplined defensively. He's the sort of player who you're going to notice any time he's on the floor, whether it's for a good or bad reason.
Boston will have the chance to end Miami's season in Wednesday's Game 5 at TD Garden.