Joe Mazzulla Offers Kristaps Porzingis Update Before Conference Finals
On Friday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the expectation is that Kristaps Porzingis will miss the first two tilts in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, there is optimism he'll return to the Celtics' lineup next round.
The former All-Star suffered a soleus strain in his right calf on Apr. 29. during the first half of Boston's Game 4 win vs. the Heat in the opening round of the playoffs. That will be 22 days from the Eastern Conference Finals series opener, which starts on Tuesday at TD Garden. It will be 26 days from Game 3.
According to Jeff Stotts, a certified athletic trainer and an injury analyst for SMART and Rotowire, the average time lost to a soleus strain is roughly 17 days, which loosely translates to six games. Porzingis has missed 6.5 games and counting.
"I'm doing everything I can to speed it up because I want to be back out there as soon as possible," said the seven-foot-three center a few days after his soleus strain occurred. "But, I'm understanding that the worst thing would be, probably, to reaggravate that."
On Sunday afternoon at the Auerbach Center, Celtics' head coach Joe Mazzulla conveyed that, mentally, Porzingis is in a "Great place. He's working hard every single day to make as fast of a recovery as he can. He's there for everything. It can't go underestimated how hard he works trying to come back in a timely fashion."
When asked if he's optimistic about the Latvian native returning next round, Boston's bench boss, who was tight-lipped about whether the C's starting center is ramping up his on-court work, quipped, "I feel like I'm a rather optimistic person in general."
As Jrue Holiday watches Porzingis attack his rehab to return as quickly possible, he expressed of what he's seen from the latter: "You know KP, he works hard, and he's working hard to come back. Also, if you know him, he keeps himself engaged. He keeps himself engaged with the team; he's a great locker room guy, a great teammate, somebody who's super funny.
"So, it's been pretty easy, I think, to keep him engaged, and we know that he wants to play. We know that he wants to get out here and play with his teammates. So, again, seeing him out there, seeing him working has been good, and honestly just hope that he recovers fast."
