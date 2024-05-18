The Latest on When Kristaps Porzingis Might Rejoin Celtics' Playoff Run
Kristaps Porzingis' absence didn't slow down the Celtics as they finished off a 102-88 win in Miami, then eliminated the Heat with a 118-84 victory at TD Garden in Game 5.
The same goes for efficiently ending their second-round series against the Cavaliers in five games.
But as the degree of difficulty elevates, Boston will need the former All-Star back in the lineup to help its pursuit of Banner 18.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, that won't happen in either of the first two tilts in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, he also reports that there is optimism that Porzingis will return during that series.
That meshes with what this author has tried to glean from watching the seven-foot-three center's on-court workouts.
On the heels of the Celtics' shootaround ahead of Game 4 against Cleveland, Porzingis was moving better than this individual had seen since he strained the soleus in his right calf in the first half of Game 4 in Miami in the first round. That includes doing defensive drills, pick-and-rolls, and taking turnaround jumpers while working with assistant coach D.J. MacLeay.
"I'm doing everything I can to speed it up because I want to be back out there as soon as possible," said the Latvian native a few days after his soleus strain occurred. "But, I'm understanding that the worst thing would be, probably, to reaggravate that."
As Porzingis focuses on what he can control while maintaining a positive mindset as he attacks his rehab, he voiced he's "expecting to recover at a historic rate."
According to Jeff Stotts, a certified athletic trainer and an injury analyst for SMART and Rotowire, the average time lost to a soleus strain is roughly 17 days, which loosely translates to six games.
Porzingis suffered his soleus strain on Apr. 29. That was 18 days ago. It will be 22 days from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which starts on Tuesday at TD Garden, and 26 from Game 3.
