Joe Mazzulla Discusses Ingredients to Victory Against Miami Heat
After defeating the Miami Heat 118-84 on Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will be advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Per Inside The Celtics, Joe Mazzulla commented on Boston’s business-like approach to the series.
"We look at everything. I thought the scout coaches were awesome. Ross [McMains] and Tony [Dobbins], did a great job just being very purposeful in our adjustments. Keeping it simple, but at the same time knowing where we had to adjust and I thought the players brought a high level of maturity to the details. And then also understanding the theme of this series was physicality, and having to win the shot margin. It was the staff, and it was the guys – buy into that, and I thought they had a high level of maturity today, something we gotta continue.”
Boston’s only loss to the Heat came in Game 2. The Celtics won the other playoff matches by double-digits.
The Celtics’ next opponent will be either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Orlando Magic. Cleveland currently leads the first-round series 3-2.