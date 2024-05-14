Joe Mazzulla Relishes Celtics’ First Crunch-Time Test This Postseason: ‘Whatever it Takes’
On Monday, the Boston Celtics picked up a 109-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4. This was the Celtics’ first single-digit victory of the postseason.
With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers trailed by five points. Per Inside The Celtics, Joe Mazzulla evaluated Boston’s performance during clutch time.
“It was good. Our spacing was good. Our execution was good. Our shot selection was good. Our decision-making was good.”
Mazzulla gave his perspective on handling Cleveland’s last-minute efforts.
“Yeah, I mean, I think it’s good to be in those situations. Yeah, it takes what it takes. However we have to win a game, we have to do it. So, it was good to get reps playing different ways. It was good to play against a different defense. They were a little bit sharper tonight defensively. That was good. And anytime you can work on your execution, your clutch offense and defense, that’s good. Everybody talks about clutch offense, I thought our clutch defense was good. We got stops when we needed to, we had some 50/50 balls that we got the hang of, and we executed our late-game defense. So, that’s just as important as the offense.”
Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15 at TD Garden. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. EST.