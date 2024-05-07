Joe Mazzulla Shares Update on Kristaps Porzingis: 'Better Than We Thought'
On Saturday at the Auerbach Center, Kristaps Porzingis said of the soleus strain in his right calf, "It's something, it's not nothing, you know? So, it will take a little bit of time for sure. But I'm doing everything I can to speed it up because I want to be back out there as soon as possible.
As the seven-foot-three center attacks his rehab to rejoin the Celtics' playoff run, Porzingis stated he anticipated making "a big jump" on Monday.
When asked what he saw from the former All-Star on Monday, Joe Mazzulla voiced, "He seemed to be walking a little bit better. The thing about KP is he puts the time in. So, a guy like him, every single day, he knows exactly what he has to do, and he puts the work in to be ready, whether he's playing or coming back from an injury."
Boston's second-year bench boss continued, "I just saw him walk a little bit better, but I trust his work ethic. I know he's doing everything he can to get back as fast as he can."
Echoing a similar sentiment during Tuesday's appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak and Bertrand, Mazzulla told the hosts, "It's definitely better than we thought."
The Johnston, Rhode Island native then conveyed, "The one thing about KP, I don't know what his timetable is, but I know his mentality, and he really pushes himself to get back as quickly as he can, and he does a great job working to take care of himself. He's walking a little bit better, and every day, he's in there doing whatever it takes to try to get back as fast as he can, so I appreciate that."