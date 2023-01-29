1:1 with Paul Pierce on What the Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Means to Him; Jayson Tatum's Growth, His Evaluation of Boston's Season, and More

Paul Pierce touches on a bevy of topics, from experiencing both sides of the Celtics-Lakers rivalry to his evaluation of Boston's 2022-23 season.

When the crowd on the fourth floor of The Greatest Bar saw Paul Pierce enter the room, instantly, it created an electric atmosphere. The place felt alive as the energy amplified, replicating the environment 19,580 fans produce watching the Celtics play on the TD Garden parquet.

Pierce, an ambassador for Bushmills Irish Whiskey, the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, is in Boston for round two of a regular-season matchup showcasing the NBA's most iconic rivalry.

Sitting in a back booth, with the crowd serenading Pierce with chants of "The Truth" and "Let's go Celtics," I asked the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee about topics ranging from his experiences having been on both sides of the Celtics-Lakers rivalry to his evaluations of Jayson Tatum and this iteration of the franchise he starred for in its quest for banner 18.

Krivitsky: For a kid from Inglewood, California, who grew up a Laker fan, living near the forum, became a Celtic, earned your nickname from Shaquille O'Neal after a 42-point performance against your childhood team, and beat them in the NBA Finals, winning MVP, what does this rivalry mean to you personally?

Pierce: Just for me to be a part of it; it's everything. This is a rivalry I grew up watching, so for me to get drafted by the Boston Celtics and do everything you said; play against the Lakers, and win against the Lakers, (I) got my nickname from a Laker; it's just all ironic. And to be a part of this rivalry and enriched in it, it's everything.

Krivitsky: Speaking of that 2008 championship, going against Kobe Bryant, getting to pen a chapter in the NBA's most iconic rivalry on its brightest stage, and winning the title and Finals MVP, what are the images and the thoughts that come to your mind when you think about that series?

Pierce: Holding that trophy at the end. Finally getting on that pedestal and grabbing that championship trophy in front of the Boston fans; that's going to be enriched in my head forever.

Krivitsky: As you're well aware, a lot of Celtics fans believe that with better luck on the health front, you would've won at least two championships. That includes the conviction that if you had Kendrick Perkins for Game 7 against the Lakers in 2010, you would've beaten them again. Is that how you see it, or do you view it differently?

Pierce: I honestly feel like that. But that's an important part of winning; you've got to be healthy. Obviously, Perk, I thought he would've done a good job playing against Pau Gasol. But it's always going to be a what if, and that's what sports is all about, a bunch of what if's. But I'm just happy to be a part of the rivalry, playing them twice in the Finals, but that second one still hurts.

Krivitsky: This iteration of the Celtics has the NBA's best record, but they're also on a three-game losing streak, and they're 19th in points per game since Dec. 1. What's your evaluation of the team so far?

Pierce: I think this is the expectation we had of them coming into this season, especially (after) the heartbreak of losing in the Finals. They're playing like a team that's on a mission, and I'm not shocked at all that they're sitting with the best record in the NBA.

Krivitsky: What about Joe Mazzulla specifically?

Pierce: He's done great. What more can you ask for? A first-year head coach in the NBA. He's got the respect of the players. The guys are playing great. My hats off; all the credit goes to what he's been able to do amongst all the turmoil.

Krivitsky: Jayson Tatum's developed into an outstanding rebounder, his low-post game has grown tremendously, and he's making more of an impact as a screener this season. What have you seen in regards to the improvement of his all-around game?

Pierce: He's a kid that loves to play. He doesn't like to take rest games and things of that nature; he's ready to go, he's going to play, and I respect that. Especially in a day and age guys are using load management and things of that nature, so I like what he's been able to do. Like they always say, the best ability sometimes is availability.

Krivitsky: You played at least 80 games in six seasons, including back-to-back with 82; Tatum's played in 47 of 50 this season. When it comes to that level of dependability, does he remind you of yourself at all?

Pierce: That's what you always want to see from the great ones: how can they continue to get better year in and year out. He's definitely shown that. He's playing at an MVP level. I'd be shocked if he didn't get the MVP this year, based on the way he's playing, based on the way the team is playing, so you always like to see players get better every year, and he's definitely taken a leap.

Krivitsky: Are he and Jaylen Brown the best duo in the league?

Pierce: Oh, without a doubt. Without a doubt.

Krivitsky: What's your predictions for who's in the Finals and who wins?

Pierce: I hope it's the Celtics vs. Golden State with the Celtics winning in seven.

Krivitsky: How has your experience been partnering with Bushmills and becoming an ambassador for them?

Pierce: I'm an ambassador, not only for the Celtics but for Bushmills. It's a great partnership. When you've got something that's an iconic brand; in the city of Boston, and now we put an iconic player with an iconic brand, it's only fitting.

Further Reading

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Knicks: Boston's Offense Hurts Its Defense in Overtime Defeat

The Top 5 Plays from Thursday's Celtics-Knicks Overtime Thriller

Jayson Tatum Starting in Fourth All-Star Game Appearance; Jaylen Brown a Virtual Lock to Earn a Reserve Spot

For the Celtics, a Quiet Trade Deadline May Prove the Best