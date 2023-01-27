Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Knicks: Boston's Offense Hurts Its Defense in Overtime Defeat

Celtics stage late fourth-quarter rally but can't capitalize on overtime opportunities in loss to the Knicks.

Thursday night at TD Garden, the Celtics lost their third-straight game, suffering a stinging 120-117 overtime defeat at the hands of their rival from New York.

Boston generated a ton of quality shots that didn't go down, but as the evening went on, that reality became increasingly problematic, including fueling the Knicks' transition attack.

When the Celtics had time to set up their half-court defense, it allowed them to play with greater physicality and force stops. But whether it was bad luck or someone making the wrong read -- the hosts had 13 turnovers, leading to 22 points for New York -- too often, Boston paid for what transpired when it had the ball.

After the loss, Joe Mazzulla expressed, "A missed layup at the rim is as good as a turnover."

Mazzulla's frustration and disappointment with his team's inconsistency was evident. Earlier in his presser, he conveyed, "It was a hard-fought game for the most of it, but great teams know why they're good and know why all the time."

On the heels of earning his fourth All-Star Game selection, where he'll start for the third-straight year, Jayson Tatum produced a team-high 35 points and matched Jericho Sims for the most rebounds, grabbing 14. Tatum also dished out four assists and had a steal and a block.

But Julius Randle had a monster night as he vies for an All-Star selection, registering 37 points, leading all participants, and corralling nine rebounds.

New York's other potential All-Star, Jalen Brunson, also had a huge hand in the visitors' win, finishing with 29 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

Now, a deep dive into what stood out as the Knicks fought their way to a win at TD Garden in a game that required a fifth frame.

Celtics' Ball Movement, Energy, and Effort on the Defensive Glass Key Them in First Quarter

The Celtics made a concerted effort to keep the Knicks off the glass in the opening frame, getting bodies on bodies; box outs that resulted in no offensive rebounds for a Knicks team that shot 47.8 percent from the field in the first 12 minutes.

Boston also displayed excellent ball movement throughout the quarter. It was at the root of the hosts shooting 6/12 from beyond the arc.

That facilitation also generated quite a few good looks that didn't go down, like corner threes for Derrick White and Jaylen Brown and a Grant Williams pull-up from the baseline that spun in and out.

Payton Pritchard, in a productive first shift, not hesitating to let it fly, buried a three off the catch from the left wing, giving the hosts a 32-24 advantage with 2:03 left in the period. He followed that up by cleaning up a Jaylen Brown missed dunk, with the latter getting stuffed by the rim on a breakaway jam.

Brown also missed a layup with 4.8 seconds left, leading to one for RJ Barrett, breaking out when the former went up. That trimmed Boston's lead to 34-26 entering the second quarter.