For the Celtics, a Quiet Trade Deadline May Prove Best

Saturday's 106-104 win against the Raptors was a sterling example of how deep this iteration of the Celtics is.

Boston's bench outscored Toronto's second unit 62-14. Jayson Tatum's team earned its first road victory without him in three years. And as the night unfolded, the visitors lost three starters. Still, the Celtics' talent and depth allowed them to utilize a lineup featuring Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Grant Williams, and Payton Pritchard to close out the game.

Brown's absence in Boston's most recent matchup against the Nets and Tatum's being on the inactive list against the Raptors led to Joe Mazzulla deploying the trio of Brogdon, Derrick White, and Pritchard.

It's a small sample size, but in five games and 33 minutes total, that combination's generating a 112.3 offensive rating and limiting opponents to 97 points per 100 possessions, producing a net rating of 15.3, per NBA.com.

Those figures reflect each member of the trio's ability to operate effectively on and off the ball offensively, and Brogdon and White, who have 6'10 and 6'7.5 wingspans, respectively, having the defensive versatility to guard one through three. Plus, Pritchard's a tenacious on-ball defender who's proven himself in the Celtics' switch-heavy scheme, including in a playoff setting.

In Saturday's win north of the border, Pritchard pressuring Pascal Siakam, who registered a game-high 29 points, helped limit the two-time All-NBA forward to five points on four shots in the final frame.

The former Oregon Duck is a valuable insurance policy behind the rest of his backcourt mates. He's on a rookie deal with a team-friendly qualifying offer of $5.96 million for the 2024-25 campaign. And he's proving he can fill the rotation role called into question by Sam Hauser's shooting slump.

Instead of a reunion with Jae Crowder, bringing back old friend Kelly Olynyk, or trading for Naz Reid, Boston could bet on Pritchard and make a move aimed at helping the Celtics get through the regular season.

Regarding recent reports of Boston's interest in swinging a deal for Jakob Poeltl, while that was true to an extent before Robert Williams returned, it's since waned. Furthermore, in all likelihood, it would cost Grant Williams, which isn't happening.

As currently constructed, factoring in re-signing Williams, a restricted free agent this summer, and Danillo Gallinari picking up his $6.8 million player option, the Celtics project to go $15-20 million over the luxury tax for the 2023-24 season.

While ownership's consistently proven comfortable with that operating cost, the prospect of adding to that figure is relevant to potential deals for players under contract beyond the current campaign.

For instance, Crowder's separation from the Suns stems from losing his starting spot to Cameron Johnson in a contract year. Entering a season that he's yet to participate in, Crowder sought a deal in the neighborhood of the three-year, close to $30 million pact he signed when he took his talents to Phoenix.

Given the Celtics' long-term financial commitments and the need to re-sign Williams over the summer, Crowder's likely either a rental who prices himself out of Boston or a disappointing deadline acquisition searching for a new team in the offseason.

There's a more compelling case for acquiring Olynyk. Now in his tenth season, the Gonzaga alum is drilling 41.3 percent of the 3.5 threes he's hoisting per game, and if Robert Williams or Horford went down, while he likely would continue coming off the bench, he'd help absorb what would be a devastating blow.

Olynyk has a partial guarantee for only $3 million next season, per Spotrac, but it's a safe bet he earns the entirety of the $12.2 million he's potentially on the books for in 2023-24.

Maybe Brad Stevens and Celtics' ownership decide he's worth trading Pritchard for and going deeper into the luxury tax.

Adding $8.2 million, accounting for the difference between Olynyk and Pritchard's contracts next season, onto Boston's cap sheet is a signifcant price to pay.

Granted, Boston could trade the former in the summer, but if it's a financially-driven move, it brings its own hurdles and may require parting with draft capital, depending on the destination.

And in a scenario like swapping Pritchard for Reid, who's under contract for $1.9 million then becomes a 24-year-old unrestricted free agent this summer, making that move would likely signal the Celtics view Reid as more than a rental.

While they'd be increasing an already-steep figure, moving Pritchard and Luke Kornet's deals off the books would make doing so more reasonable.

But with Pritchard proving his value to this season's team, one that boasts the NBA's best record at 35-12, Boston may decide its rotation is set and focus on aquiring a player to help get through the regular season.

Keith Smith of Celtics Blog recently reported league sources indicated Boston's been active in trade talks for players making under $7 million this season.

The Celtics' $6.9 million traded player exception (TPE) from the deal that sent Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs expired this week. But Boston still has, among other TPE's, one worth $5.9 million from when it re-routed Dennis Schroder to the Rockets.

That TPE expires a day after the Feb. 9 trade deadline. However, as Celtics fans have learned in recent years, these often go unused, and it would hardly be surprising if that's the case with this one.

Boston also has a $3.23 million disabled player exception it received because of Gallinari's ACL tear. That could come in handy when the buyout market heats up after the trade deadline.

And if the Celtics go forward with Pritchard in the rotation and on the team past Feb. 9, there's a case for Hauser receiving the playing time that becomes available from managing the minutes of the players ahead of him.

Boston could add a center, but even on that front, Kornet and Blake Griffin, who provided valuable minutes against the Raptors on Saturday, showed that the Celtics could feel good about standing pat.

They could also utilize Mfiondu Kabengele, who's on a two-way contract, when pacing Robert Williams and Horford through the rest of the campaign.

So, while Boston has options, its best solutions might be internal.