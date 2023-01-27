Jayson Tatum Starting in Fourth All-Star Game Appearance; Jaylen Brown a Virtual Lock to Earn a Reserve Spot

When the NBA All-Star Game tips off on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the third consecutive year, Jayson Tatum will be out there at the start of the event.

The now four-time All-Star is also in the thick of the MVP race, averaging 31 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and a steal per game. The former two would represent season highs for him, while his output as a facilitator, which has increased every year, would match his 2021-22 production.

Tatum, who's second in total points (1428) and third in points per game, is also fourth in minutes (1708) and third in playing time per contest (37.1). He's suited up for 46 of Boston's 49 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell round out the All-Star starters from the East.

While Jaylen Brown had a compelling case to join Tatum in that group, he's a virtual lock to earn his second All-Star appearance.

Brown is generating 26.9 points per contest and 7.1 rebounds, which would represent season highs for him. He's also averaging 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals. He is 11th in total points this season (1155) and 12th in points per game.

