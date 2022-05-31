Ahead of NBA Finals, Ime Udoka Provides Updates on Marcus Smart, Robert Williams

With the start of the NBA Finals two days away, Ime Udoka shared updates on Robert Williams and Marcus Smart.

Williams is dealing with left knee soreness and swelling that limits him movement-wise. He missed Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals and averaged 22.5 minutes in the other six matchups in the series. The Timelord produced 9.2 points, six rebounds, and two blocks per game.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

His length and athleticism were critical to containing Bam Adebayo, dissuading the Heat from going to the rim, and providing the Celtics with a lob threat they can't replace when he's off the floor.

In Boston's Game 7 triumph, Williams logged 14:42 of playing time. In the second half, he was out there for 5:06, including 1:04 in the final frame.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, Ime Udoka said of Williams' status entering the NBA Finals: "Rob's alright. He felt good. His minutes were low. He only played 14 in that game, so we tried to keep him in the lower portion if we could."

Udoka also conveyed: "Obviously, that’s beneficial for him going forward, but the days off as well, so he should feel better in general. (He's) getting looked at today. (He) will continue to get his treatment and his rehab in order to get (the) swelling down and some of the mobility back. It’s going to be an ongoing thing. He’s day-to-day throughout the playoffs.”

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Celtics' floor general, Smart expressed after their win on Sunday: "My whole right side is a little banged up on my leg. I've got the quad injury, I have the foot injury, and then I have the ankle injury. I'm not the only one, but it's definitely been tough."

Despite those injuries, Smart registered 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals in Game 7, playing for 40:45.

Udoka said Tuesday about Smart's status: "Marcus, there's no concern about that. The swelling will dissipate as time goes by."

The structure of the NBA Finals schedule also helps. There are three days from one game to another leading into every matchup except for between Games 3 and 4, which are in Boston, so no traveling's required.

Further Reading

Celtics Prepared for, Not Intimidated by Their Roster's First Finals Trip: 'We know what we're here to play for'

Celtics Will Happily Welcome Difference Between Eastern Conference, NBA Finals Schedules

Celtics Discuss Season Turnaround, Pushing Beyond Eastern Conference Finals: 'It can't rain forever'

Jayson Tatum Named Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP

What Stood Out from Game 7: Celtics' Defense, Tatum's 26 Points Lead Boston to NBA Finals

[Film Room] How the Celtics Got Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Going in the Second Half of Game 5's Win