Celtics Will Happily Welcome Difference Between Eastern Conference, NBA Finals Schedules

With their resolve steeled by shortcomings in Eastern Conference Finals' past, the Celtics broke through the proverbial barrier with a 100-96 win over the Heat in Game 7, punching their ticket to play on the NBA's brightest stage.

Their series against the Warriors with the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the line starts Thursday in San Francisco. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET.

As valuable as it would've been for Boston to finish off Miami in Friday's Game 6, earning nearly a week off, having a few days to recharge is still beneficial.

That's especially true for Robert Williams, who's dealing with left knee soreness and swelling that limits him movement-wise. After Sunday's victory, Ime Udoka said the following about Williams' perseverance.

"It's not going to be the same long rotations as his average minutes from the year, but what he gives us out there is invaluable. Just as a presence in general. He understands we're not asking him to be the all-world second team defensive stopper."

Udoka went on to say: "He did exactly what we needed of him. Kudos to him for pushing through it. Now, he gets some rest, some much needed rest."

While not as long as it could've been, that rest also gives Marcus Smart a few days to rehab several injuries to his right leg.

"My whole right side is a little banged up on my leg. I've got the quad injury, I have the foot injury, and then I have the ankle injury. I'm not the only one, but it's definitely been tough," said Smart, who registered 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals in Game 7.

Understandably, fatigue also seemed to be setting in for Al Horford as the Eastern Conference Finals concluded.

Luckily for Boston, Game 2 isn't until Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Then, the series heads to TD Garden with Game 3 on Wednesday, meaning another three-day break between matchups.

With no travel necessary before Game 4, it takes place Friday night. Provided there isn't a sweep, any of the remaining three games that happen will come on the heels of three-day breaks as the Finals goes from San Francisco for Game 5 to Boston for six and back to the Bay for Game 7, if it's necessary.

After not having more than a day off between games for the last 21 days, the Celtics will gladly welcome the additional time off the NBA provides between nearly all matchups in the Finals.

