Celtics Discuss Season Turnaround, Pushing Beyond Eastern Conference Finals: 'It can't rain forever'

Who would've thought a team that was once outside the play-in tournament would represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals?

When asked what led him to believe such a dramatic turnaround was possible, Jayson Tatum replied: "It was tough, truly. There were definitely some tough moments throughout the season where, not doubt yourself, but maybe question; question can we do it?

"You start to realize how hard it is to win. You start to question yourself. Are you good enough to be that guy? But trusting yourself; trusting the work that you put in to get to this point and continue to work. It can't rain forever. Good days were coming. I felt we were, whatever it was, one step away from clicking, throughout the season. And obviously, once we did, we haven't looked back."

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Ime Udoka said of going from being one step away to surging up the standings and to the NBA Finals:

"To get to this point, we had to flip the switch and turn it around in a lot of ways. Guys were always receptive to coaching. To being coached hard. To being pushed and to being asked to do more. That shows the character of our group. Young guys that really want to be pushed to grow and take the next step. They've all been here, and to get to the championship is obviously the next step, but now our focus is getting four more."

Tatum also conveyed his belief the turbulence the team experienced, including people calling for the Celtics to break up him and Jaylen Brown, brought them closer together.

"I think all of those things have helped. From saying that we need to split the group up and get rid of somebody, or me and JB can't play together, that fueled us to figure it out and not run from it. We obviously are going to be here for a while, and we trust in each other and that we had to be better. Instead of separating we became closer, and I think it's shown throughout the season."

Tatum, who in Game 7 scored a team-high 26 points, grabbed ten rebounds, and dished out six assists, earning the Larry Bird Conference Finals MVP trophy, also expressed the following about his conviction in this group, even when they were at their lowest.

"I know what a good group essentially feels like; and I felt that all along. And everybody believed, and I think that's half the battle. Everybody believing and wanting it for the right reasons. It was just a matter of time, honestly."

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Tatum also discussed Boston's playoff path, not running from the challenge of facing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending NBA champions, then knocking off the top seed in the conference, winning two Game 7's, including one on the road.

"To get over this hump in the fashion that we did it. Obviously, we took the toughest route possible, and then to win a Game 7 on the road to get to the championship, it's special."

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown, who registered 24 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the Celtics' 100-96 Game 7 win, said of their path to the Finals: "It's hard to win in this league. Especially in the playoffs. Any given night, things can go differently. But a good team is able to respond. A good team is able to put their best foot forward each and every night.

"There's a couple of games (that) we felt got away from us, and instead of carrying it like baggage, we wore it like a badge of experience to help us get prepared for the next game. We're war tested. We've been through a lot. We've learned a lot over the years, and now the stage is at its brightest. We've got to apply everything that we've learned into these moments."

And when asked about the Celtics growing and benefitting from the core of their team coming up short its last two trips to the Eastern Conference Finals, with the rest of the group having additional losses at this stage on their ledger, Tatum said he wholeheartedly agreed.

"I truly do. In the moment, when you lose those series', obviously, it hurts, and it's tough. But you never forget it. And I think that's what we all have in common; that we've all been through those tough times, and we remember how that felt. And we didn't want to have that feeling again leaving here tonight. We left it all on the floor, and obviously, we got it done."

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Playing through several injuries, Marcus Smart exemplified Tatum's point about leaving it all on the floor in Sunday's victory in South Beach.

"My whole right side is a little banged up on my leg. I've got the quad injury, I have the foot injury, and then I have the ankle injury. I'm not the only one, but it's definitely been tough," said Smart.

"But my teammates kept telling me, 'we don't care how hurt you is, man, we need you. 65-70 percent of you is better than none of you. Give us everything you can, and we'll help you and pick up everything that we can that you can't."

Smart, who finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals, went on to say: "It's Game 7, I've been here four times and never got across the hump, so for me it was, 'I can't let this happen again.'"

"Happy for them and obviously the accomplishment to get us all over the hump," Ime Udoka, who's been to the NBA Finals twice as an assistant coach with the Spurs, including when they won the championship in 2014, said of the Celtics' core breaking through to the league's brightest stage.

He added: "For Jaylen, Jayson, Marcus, the guys that were here, losing in some Eastern Conference Finals, it's great to see the joy on their face and that they've grown to this level where they're the veterans now that have to shoulder the load and can get us to this point."

