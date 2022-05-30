Jayson Tatum Named Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP

Yes, the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP award was likely going to the best player on the winning team. But when Max Strus' three drew iron, Al Horford secured the rebound, and the final seconds ticked off the clock in Game 7, sending the Celtics to the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum had the best case for the newly created honor.

Horford, a steadying force for Boston throughout this series and its entire playoff run, would've been a worthy recipient. But Tatum generating a team-high 26 points, also grabbing ten rebounds and dishing out six assists, plus registering a pair of blocks, left no doubt he would win this award.

After the Celtics kicked through the proverbial door leading to the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum said of winning the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP: "It's an honor. It still doesn't even seem real right now. I'm just extremely happy and grateful for all of this.

"Regardless of how long I've been in the league, I'm not too far removed from when I was in high school and when I was dreaming about moments like this. I still feel like a kid at some times. That I'm really truly living out my dream. I thank God everyday to be in this position to be able to do that.

"To be the first person to win this award, obviously, (named) after Larry Bird, it hasn't sunken in yet. But I'm going to take it home and show Deuce tomorrow and enjoy it."

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Further Reading

What Stood Out from Game 7: Celtics' Defense, Tatum's 26 Points Lead Boston to NBA Finals

Ime Udoka Explains Why Robert Williams Didn't Play in Fourth Quarter of Game 6 of Eastern Conference Finals

'This game hurt; to lose on our home floor, but we've got to have a short-term memory;' Ready or Not, Celtics on to Game 7

What Stood Out in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics Don't Meet the Moment; Jimmy Butler Leads Heat to Game 7

[Film Room] How the Celtics Got Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Going in the Second Half of Game 5's Win

At Halftime of Game 5, Celtics Asked, 'How Much Does It Mean to Us?' Then Seized Control of the Game and Series