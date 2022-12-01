Are Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Best Duo in NBA? Celtics Star Weighs in

The Boston Celtics continued their red-hot start to the 2022-23 campaign Wednesday night as they took down the rival Miami Heat in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown unsurprisingly led the way for the Celtics in the win like they have for much of the season after combining to score an eye-popping 75 points. The young Boston duo both are in the middle of arguably the best seasons of their careers to date and it's certainly showing for the Celtics as they sport a league-best 18-4 record a quarter of the way through the season.

After the Celtics took down the Heat on Wednesday night, Tatum was asked whether or not he and Brown were the best duo in the NBA and Celtics fans are sure to like his answer.

"I guess, yeah, whatever that means" Tatum said with a smile as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "I believe in him and his ability and the things that he can do. We've obviously shown that we can play together at a high level and have great success. So, I guess it looks that way. I guess that's for you guys to decide. We never talk about that, we want to be the best team. We want to win the championship and if along the way we are the best duo, we'll take it.

Tatum and Brown certainly are making a convincing case for themselves in the discussion. Both are scoring at a career-high rate at 31.6 points and 26.1 points per game respectively.

If the Celtics can maintain their current pace if there even is a discussion right now about who the best duo is, it will be put to bed.

