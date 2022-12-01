The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat Game

The prettiest of Jayson Tatum's 49 points, the MVP candidate's earning a Tommy Point, and Jaylen Brown attacking in transition headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat game.

Jayson Tatum Shakes Caleb Martin, Drills a 3

Caleb Martin almost comes up with the steal, but when that doesn't happen, he ends up on the side of Jayson Tatum, a suboptimal position. If you pause the clip above at the ten-second mark, you'll see Martin is facing the hoop with his back to Tatum as the latter pumps the breaks and dribbles between his legs.

When Martin recovers, there's a gulf between him and Tatum, making it easy for the Celtics' star to line up a clean look at a three -- not before getting into his bag, of course.

The Prettiest of Tatum's 49 Points

Gabe Vincent not screening Tatum immediately proves regrettable as the latter lunges to pick off the pass from Kyle Lowry, intended to get Haywood Highsmith an open three.

Max Strus is the furthest one down the court, but with him jogging and Tatum coming at him like a freight train, there's nothing Strus can do to slow him down when they cross paths. Lowry can't, either.

Charging towards the rim with the amount of momentum Tatum's generating as he slices through Strus and Lowry results in the three-time All-Star inverting his right hand for an underhanded layup on the left side of the rim, adding a great deal of style to this highlight.

And He Earned a Tommy Point!

It starts with a good play by Highsmith, knowing Tatum's about to put the ball in front him and reaching out to knock it away.

But that's also what opens the door to this turning into a Tommy Point as Tatum dives to the floor, beating multiple Miami defenders to the ball, prying it away, and having the awareness to immediately look up and spot Derrick White, dishing to him for a two-handed flush.

Jaylen Brown Glides to the Cup

After Lowry and Bam Adebayo fail to convert on two high-quality chances that should've cut the Heat's deficit to four, Jaylen Brown doesn't follow suit, never letting Highsmith get square as Brown crisscrosses his way to the basket. He maintains a low center of gravity, there's hardly any force behind his push off, and he glides to the basket for two points.

Brown Skies for the Slam

Tyler Herro goes airborne without a plan and settles for trying to float the ball to Adebayo. It's an easy interception for Al Horford. When Marcus Smart brings the ball across half court, Highsmith is stride-for-stride with Brown. But the latter has inside position, wins the foot race, then skies for a thunderous one-handed slam.

