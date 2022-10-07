Skip to main content
Blake Griffin Will Make Celtics Debut Friday Against the Hornets

Blake Griffin Will Make Celtics Debut Friday Against the Hornets

Friday night's tip-off between the Celtics and Hornets in Greensboro, NC, is at 7:30 EST.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Friday night's tip-off between the Celtics and Hornets in Greensboro, NC, is at 7:30 EST.

Following Monday's Celtics practice, when Blake Griffin met with the media for the first time, he said he's leaning on the training staff to chart the best course for him, and if that meant suiting up for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, he could do so.

However, with Griffin signing on Friday and only having a couple of practices under his belt, that felt rushed and unlikely. Sure enough, after Joe Mazzulla shared that Griffin "went live" during Wednesday's shootaround, he was in street clothes when tip-off arrived.

Instead, Griffin will debut in green on Friday when Boston squares off with the Hornets for the second time this preseason. The six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA member said he'll likely play 10-12 minutes.

Tuesday, Mazzulla conveyed he plans to get the Celtics' veterans a night off at some point, and Boston's final exhibition game, a preseason rematch with the Raptors, this time in Montreal, has always made the most sense for when that happens.

For Griffin, however, that game represents an opportunity to ramp up to the regular season when he'll have to help fill the void from Robert Williams' absence. After undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure, the plan is for Williams to resume basketball activities in 8-12 weeks, meaning he might not make his season debut until January. That, plus Danilo Gallinari's likely season-ending ACL tear, pushed the Celtics to sign Griffin to shore up their center rotation.

Further Reading

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

[Film Room] The Common Themes of Malcolm Brogdon's Playmaking

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Raptors Overtime Tilt

Here's What Stood Out from Raptors' Overtime Win Over Celtics: Boston's Regulars Sharp at Both Ends

Top 5 Plays from Celtics Win vs. Hornets in Preseason Opener

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' 134-93 Drubbing of Hornets in Preseason Opener

Marcus Smart Discusses Blake Griffin Signing, His Role as a Team Leader, and His Offseason Focus

Celtics Showing Interest in Multiple Former Head Coaches (Report)

More Clemson

USATSI_17087485
Top Stories

Blake Griffin Will Make Celtics Debut Friday Against the Hornets

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19182589
Top Stories

[Film Room] The Common Themes of Malcolm Brogdon's Playmaking

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19182559
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Raptors Overtime Tilt

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19182149
Top Stories

Here's What Stood Out from Raptors' Overtime Win Over Celtics: Boston's Regulars Sharp at Both Ends

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_17004696
Top Stories

Joe Mazzulla Addresses Whether Blake Griffin Will Make His Celtics Debut in Wednesday's Game Against Raptors

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_18247295
Top Stories

Derrick White Discusses Playing for Joe Mazzulla, Welcoming Blake Griffin, and Working Alongside Malcolm Brogdon

By Bobby Krivitsky
Joe Mazzulla, Media Day
Top Stories

Joe Mazzulla Provides Update on Robert Williams, Discusses Getting Blake Griffin Acclimated, and Sheds Light on Plan for Wednesday's Preseason Game

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_17087485
Top Stories

Blake Griffin Shares His Initial Impressions of New Celtics' Head Coach Joe Mazzulla

By Bobby Krivitsky