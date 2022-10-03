A Self-Aware Blake Griffin Says He Wants to 'fill the gaps' to Help the Celtics' Championship Pursuit

With the Celtics' signing of Blake Griffin now official, Monday represented the first opportunity for the media to speak with him since Friday's news that he was taking his talents to Boston.

When asked what factored into his decision, Griffin shared the following.

"Beyond the history that this franchise has, I think Boston, I was saying to someone the other day, Boston's always been one of those places as an NBA player, I feel like guys are like, 'it would be pretty cool to experience playing there.'"

He added, "this young core, the foundation they laid last year, I think (that) sets the table, so this was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Griffin, who mentioned how welcoming the Celtics have been, already making him feel like a part of the group, also expressed how impressed he is by their maturity. He's seen this team grow from first-round fodder two years ago to sweeping Brooklyn last season.

"They took a big step as far as maturation and how seriously they took the game, not that they didn't before, but to be a really good team, which they are and they were last year, you have to take some big steps, and they took those steps. It didn't seem like they cared how they got it done, they just got it done, and they were willing to outplay you, outhustle you, and when a team with this much talent has that mentality, that's what makes it tough."

A candid Griffin, who's gone from being a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player to averaging 18.5 minutes per game with the Nets the last two years, also conveyed, "in this league, you have to have a good amount of self-awareness. When your talent level and your level of humility and self-awareness align, then I think you can maximize your time in the league."

Now 33 and not the same athlete that jumped over a Kia, Griffin didn't come to Boston demanding a significant role. His focus is on bringing stability to the Celtics' center rotation.

"Whatever they need, if Al needs a break, if Rob needs a break, utility. I didn't come here demanding a certain type of role, just to fill the gaps and help this team win a championship."

And with Robert Williams not expected to resume basketball activities for 8-12 weeks, meaning he might not make his season debut until January, Griffin's ability to provide that stability while helping pace Al Horford is a significant storyline to monitor.

As he prepares for a workload that could exceed 20 minutes while Williams is out, Griffin says he wants to play in the preseason before the 2022-23 campaign gets underway. He's leaning on the training staff to chart the best course for him, but says if he had to, he could play on Wednesday.