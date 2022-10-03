Skip to main content
A Self-Aware Blake Griffin Says He Wants to 'fill the gaps' to Help the Celtics' Championship Pursuit

A Self-Aware Blake Griffin Says He Wants to 'fill the gaps' to Help the Celtics' Championship Pursuit

Griffin averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game with the Nets last season.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Griffin averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game with the Nets last season.

With the Celtics' signing of Blake Griffin now official, Monday represented the first opportunity for the media to speak with him since Friday's news that he was taking his talents to Boston.

When asked what factored into his decision, Griffin shared the following.

"Beyond the history that this franchise has, I think Boston, I was saying to someone the other day, Boston's always been one of those places as an NBA player, I feel like guys are like, 'it would be pretty cool to experience playing there.'"

He added, "this young core, the foundation they laid last year, I think (that) sets the table, so this was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Griffin, who mentioned how welcoming the Celtics have been, already making him feel like a part of the group, also expressed how impressed he is by their maturity. He's seen this team grow from first-round fodder two years ago to sweeping Brooklyn last season.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"They took a big step as far as maturation and how seriously they took the game, not that they didn't before, but to be a really good team, which they are and they were last year, you have to take some big steps, and they took those steps. It didn't seem like they cared how they got it done, they just got it done, and they were willing to outplay you, outhustle you, and when a team with this much talent has that mentality, that's what makes it tough."

A candid Griffin, who's gone from being a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player to averaging 18.5 minutes per game with the Nets the last two years, also conveyed, "in this league, you have to have a good amount of self-awareness. When your talent level and your level of humility and self-awareness align, then I think you can maximize your time in the league."

Now 33 and not the same athlete that jumped over a Kia, Griffin didn't come to Boston demanding a significant role. His focus is on bringing stability to the Celtics' center rotation.

"Whatever they need, if Al needs a break, if Rob needs a break, utility. I didn't come here demanding a certain type of role, just to fill the gaps and help this team win a championship." 

And with Robert Williams not expected to resume basketball activities for 8-12 weeks, meaning he might not make his season debut until January, Griffin's ability to provide that stability while helping pace Al Horford is a significant storyline to monitor.

As he prepares for a workload that could exceed 20 minutes while Williams is out, Griffin says he wants to play in the preseason before the 2022-23 campaign gets underway. He's leaning on the training staff to chart the best course for him, but says if he had to, he could play on Wednesday.

More Clemson

USATSI_17004696
Top Stories

A Self-Aware Blake Griffin Says He Wants to 'fill the gaps' to Help the Celtics' Championship Pursuit

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19164336
Top Stories

Celtics Discuss Joe Mazzulla's Head Coaching Debut

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19164361
Top Stories

Top 5 Plays from Celtics Win vs. Hornets in Preseason Opener

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19164333
Top Stories

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' 134-93 Drubbing of Hornets in Preseason Opener

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19122338
Top Stories

Joe Mazzulla Not Placing a Minutes Cap on How Much Celtics Starters Play in Preseason Opener

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_18372952
Top Stories

Marcus Smart Discusses Blake Griffin Signing, His Role as a Team Leader, and His Offseason Focus

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_16191077
Top Stories

Celtics Showing Interest in Multiple Former Head Coaches (Report)

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_17171777
Top Stories

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin

By Bobby Krivitsky