Celtics Add Two Players to Their Injury Report Ahead of Hosting Rockets

Robert Williams lands on the Celtics' injury report leading up to Tuesday's game vs. the Rockets.

A day after defeating the Bucks 139-118 on Christmas, the Celtics' injury report was as clean as it can get, only listing Danilo Gallinari, who's recovering from a torn ACL. But just before noon on the east coast on Tuesday, Boston's added two players to its injury report.

Robert Williams is considered questionable for Tuesday night's matchup against the Rockets due to a non-Covid illness, which is what kept the Timelord out of Friday's win over the Timberwolves.

In the four games he's suited up for since returning, Williams, coming off the bench, is averaging 6.8 points, six rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 17.8 minutes of floor time.

Boston also lists Payton Pritchard as questionable for Tuesday's tilt. The third-year guard, who's struggling to find playing time, is dealing with a right thigh contusion.

Pritchard's played in 21 games, producing 4.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 10.5 minutes per contest.

Inside The Celtics will provide updates on Williams and Pritchard's status within this article when that information becomes available.

