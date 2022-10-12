Celtics Continue Trimming Roster in Preparation for Regular Season

There's been a flurry of transactions around the NBA in the lead-up to the regular season. The Celtics have recently waived Luka Samanic and signed then waived A.J. Reeves and Reggie Kissoonlal. All three will likely end up with the Maine Celtics of the G League.

Teams must get down to a roster of 15 players maximum by Monday at 5 pm EST. As Boston continues to trim its roster, the Celtics have waived Brodric Thomas, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Thomas was with Boston on a two-way deal last season, appearing in 12 games. The Truman State alum has also had stints with the Rockets and Cavaliers.

The Celtics' decision to waive Thomas comes two days before their preseason finale, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal.

The regular season starts Tuesday, Oct. 18, with Boston hosting the first game of the NBA's 76th season, welcoming the Sixers to TD Garden.

