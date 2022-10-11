Danilo Gallinari Isn't Ruling Out Returning This Season, But His Focus is on Winning Each Day

Danilo Gallinari turned down more lucrative offers elsewhere to sign with the Celtics, the team he fell in love with as a kid, watching Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish build a dynasty in Boston in the 80s.

Unfortunately, after tearing his ACL while suiting up for the Italian National Team for a FIBA World Cup Qualifier, the prospect of that happening is now in danger.

Speaking with the media for the first time since his non-contact knee injury occurred, Gallinari said he's "at the beginning (of the recovery process). I think it's been almost three weeks from the surgery."

The 34-year-old's dealt with knee injuries throughout his career, including sustaining an ACL tear in 2013. And while initially ruled a meniscus tear, having gone through this before, Gallinari said the way he injured his knee was similar to the first time he tore his ACL, leaving him fearful it was worse than his initial diagnosis.

The negative side of having experienced this injury before is understood. The positive is Gallinari's familiar with the rehab process and what he must do to return to full strength. He also knows how to cope with this injury mentally, the most challenging aspect of what he's going through.

"It's tough. It's tough mentally, especially mentally it's tough," Gallinari conveyed. "The good and the bad thing is that I've been through this already, so I know what to expect, but it's always tough, especially when you approach a situation like this, coming to play for the Celtics, ready to help the team win, it's tough. Now, I've got to focus on the rehab."

The 13-year veteran said he's not ruling a return this season. But for now, his focus is on the day-to-day recovery process. Gallinari started walking a few days ago. Soon, he'll get clearance to start shooting free throws, a small victory he looks forward to celebrating.

Gallinari also stated that he plans to rehab in Boston and attend games, though he has to get cleared to travel before he can go with the team on road trips.

The Celtics will benefit from having Gallinari, a high-IQ player, on the bench and regularly around to provide his perspective. It's comparable to what Joe Johnson primarily contributed in his brief time in Boston last season. For a coaching staff led by an interim head coach in Joe Mazzulla, who at 34 is the NBA's youngest active head coach, Gallinari's insight is that much more valuable.

And when it comes to the possibility of him suiting up this season, while it seems unlikely, if he does so, the nature of his game as a six-foot-ten scorer who relies on his size and veteran savvy more than any other tools, lends itself to him making an impact for a Celtics team with championship aspirations.