Malcolm Brogdon Discusses Teaming with Marcus Smart and Finding His Rhythm as the Celtics' Sixth Man

Before the 2022-23 campaign's even started, the Celtics are fighting to overcome significant challenges. That ranges from Ime Udoka's suspension to Robert Williams undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure, expected to prevent him from resuming basketball activities for 8-12 weeks, and Danilo Gallinari likely missing the season due to a torn ACL. Despite all of that, adding Malcolm Brogdon, combined with anticipated internal growth, has Boston still listed as the betting favorite to win the NBA title on SI Sportsbook.

Following Wednesday's practice, Brogdon said of being the sixth man, a role he hasn't played since the start of his career in Milwaukee, "I'm definitely getting more comfortable. It's a day-by-day thing; I'm going to get more comfortable as the season progresses. You'll see me day-to-day, game-by-game, just a little bit in (a) better rhythm every day."

While he's quickly made an impact coming off the bench, consistently pushing the pace and creating high-quality scoring chances for his teammates, as he works to be the missing piece to the puzzle in the Celtics' pursuit of banner 18, Brogdon expressed the following about getting in a better rhythm.

"It can get better; it can always get better. I haven't made some of my open shots (that) I usually make, but that's all due to rhythm, new team, so those are the ones you're going to see me knock down as well as continuing to get guys open (and) play my game."

Brogdon's distributed a game-high nine assists in the two preseason games he's played in, but after shooting 4/9 in a 134-93 win against the Hornets, he went 1/6 against the Raptors. Still, he consistently took quality shots he usually makes. Better to miss them now before the season starts. As he stated, the acclimation process will continue throughout the coming campaign, but by opening night, Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, expect him to fair better on open shots.

And while Brogdon will come off the bench for Boston, he'll often be in the closing lineup, sharing the floor with starting point guard Marcus Smart. While he'll operate on the ball more often alongside some of the Celtics' other guards, when he shares the floor with Smart, he'll primarily play off it. Either way, his aggressive approach, consistently attacking and getting into the paint, won't change.

As Brogdon and Smart build chemistry and get more comfortable working together, the former conveyed: "He's a great guy; aways is spirited; always is positive. Always willing to hold guys accountable. He's the leader and the type of point guard you want for a team like this, so to be able to work with him and play with him is going to be great."

And with one preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, Brogdon discussed what he wants Boston to accomplish in its final tuneup.

"I think it's just executing at a high level on both ends. We want to see our rotations sharp, on point on the defensive end, covering for each other, knowing our coverages, (and) not coming out having slow starts. And then, offensively, executing what we work on every day. Spacing the floor, running to the corners, making the extra pass, knocking down open shots."