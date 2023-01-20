Celtics Down At Least One Star in Saturday's Matchup vs. Raptors

Jayson Tatum's out for Saturday's Celtics-Raptors game. More teammates might join him on the inactive list.

Thursday night, the Celtics rallied for a 121-118 overtime triumph, earning a needed win against the Warriors.

Jayson Tatum logged a season-high 48 minutes in the victory. He struggled to find his rhythm as a shooter, going 9/27 from the field, including 4/13 from beyond the arc, and he had a game-high seven turnovers.

But Tatum rose to the occasion when Boston needed him most, registering nine points from crunch time in regulation, the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, through overtime. That includes what proved the game-winning three.

The Celtics' star finished with 34 points and 19 rebounds, leading all participants in both categories. His three steals tied several others for the most in the game, and he had a team-high six assists.

But Tatum's playing through injuries to his left hand and wrist, something he discussed after Boston's 109-98 win against the Nets, saying, "If you look at my hand, I've got tape on my wrist, tape on my thumb, (and) I have to tape my middle finger and ring finger together."

Recognizing an opportunity to get rest for an iron man who's only missed two contests this season and is third in minutes per game, averaging 37.1 per matchup, the Celtics have ruled Tatum out for Saturday's tilt against the Raptors due to left wrist soreness.

It also wouldn't be a surprise if more teammates join him on the inactive list for Saturday's game north of the border. Jaylen Brown logged 41 minutes on Thursday, his first game back after missing the last three due to a right adductor strain.

Brown wasn't moving particularly well against the Warriors, but he was at his best in the fourth quarter and overtime. He finished with 16 points, manufacturing half of that production in the final five minutes of regulation and overtime. That includes the game-tying three to force a fifth frame.

Brown also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists in the victory.

Robert Williams is another player whose status bears monitoring. The Timelord played 27 minutes against the defending champions. As he ramps up, he's logged a season-high 29:28 against the Nets, followed by playing over 27 minutes in both games against the Hornets before doing so on Thursday.

But with Boston still managing his left knee and understanding the importance of pacing him through the campaign, one would hardly find it surprising to see Williams ruled out between now and tip-off in Toronto.

The same sentiment applies to Al Horford, who played 37 minutes in the win against Golden State. Horford was the Celtics' most consistent player Thursday, delivering a 20-point, ten-rebound, three-block performance.

He set the tone for his team, scoring ten points and tracking down Jordan Poole for a chase-down block in the opening frame. He also drilled clutch threes late in regulation and overtime and had two more rejections down the stretch of the fourth quarter.

At 36 years old, perhaps Boston also rests Horford on Saturday.

Tomorrow's Celtics and Raptors tilt tips off at 5:00 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and afterward. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.