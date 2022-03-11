Celtics Invite Ray Allen to Kevin Garnett's Jersey Retirement Ceremony: It's Time to Bury the Hatchet for Good

According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the Celtics invited Ray Allen to Kevin Garnett's jersey retirement ceremony Sunday.

When the NBA honored its 75 greatest players of all time at this year's All-Star Game, Garnett, Allen, and Paul Pierce, who each earned a place on that list, posed for a photo that perhaps signaled the relationship between the former two is in a better place than it was in recent years.

In the latest episode of KG Certified, which airs on Showtime, Kendrick Perkins joined the Big Ticket for a conversation that included Garnett detailing the moments leading up to that picture.

That discussion, with Garnett telling Perkins it was "like we ain't missed a beat," further sparks optimism that the relationship between Garnett and Allen will get repaired.

These two have known each other nearly their entire lives, and they'll forever be bonded by winning a championship together in 2008. Any animosity that existed between Paul Pierce and Ray Allen seems like it dissipated long ago. Now, it's time for Garnett and Allen to bury the hatchet for good.

The latter showing up on Sunday as the Celtics raise No. 5 to the rafters would go a long way towards making that happen. And considering Allen was named one of the 15 members of the All-Celtics Team, even though Gordon Hayward wore No. 20 during his time in Boston, Garnett may have a chance to attend the retirement ceremony that sees Allen's number raised to the TD Garden rafters.

Sunday's ceremony to honor Garnett and retire his No.5 jersey is in conjunction with Boston hosting the Dallas Mavericks in a game that tips off at 3:30 ET. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game and the ceremony coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

