Profile on Celtics' Latest Signing, Nik Stauskas

Shortly after the Celtics defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-107 on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Boston is signing Nik Stauskas to a two-year contract.

Like Matt Ryan, who the Celtics signed less than a week before making this move, Stauskas was playing for the Grand Rapids Gold. Grand Rapids is the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate, and their coach is former Celtic Jason Terry. Terry's coach in Boston was Doc Rivers, but he maintains a good relationship with Brad Stevens.

Grand Rapids is also the G League team that Isaiah Thomas played two stints for earlier this season. The former Celtics star recently signed a 10-day deal with the Charlotte Hornets, creating the possibility he plays his old team on Mar. 9.

As for Stauskas, who the Sacramento Kings made the eighth pick in the 2014 draft, he recently erupted for 100 points in back-to-back games, first scoring 53, then producing 47.

Stauskas is from Mississauga, Canada, but he hooped in high school for St. Marks in Southborough, MA. After that, he took his talents to the University of Michigan.

Stauskas played in two games with the Miami Heat earlier this season, averaging 5.5 points in 11.9 minutes. In both contests, he went 1/2 from beyond the arc.

For his career, he's averaging 6.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while taking 3.3 shots from beyond the arc and converting them at a 35.4 percent clip.

The Celtics were searching for shooting, so adding the six-foot-six Stauskas, who had a case for best three-point shooter in the G League, knocking down 45.5 percent of the 7.8 shots he was launching from long range, is a logical choice to add to the end of their bench.

