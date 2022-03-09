'When I came here many years ago, he was one of the many big reasons why I came to Boston...I'm just happy to get to watch him get another opportunity': Al Horford Discusses Facing Former Teammate Isaiah Thomas

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, ahead of the Hornets matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, and one day before he faces the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas opened up about reaching out to the franchise he once starred for, in an effort to return to Boston.

“I’ve opened my arms to try and come back in so many ways,” Thomas said. “It’s not even about playing and trying to pick up where I left off. I’m past that moment, but I know there’s been times where I can help in that locker room. I’m not in there every day, so I can’t speak on what’s going on. This is from the outside looking in, but I’ve felt there’s been times where Brad [Stevens] could make a call and give me an opportunity, and it hasn’t happened.

“That’s very frustrating because of the relationship we have and the friendship we’ve been able to have over the years. There’s been opportunities to make that happen and it hasn’t, so that’s disappointing in a lot of ways because I love Boston and everything about the city of Boston. The people who have showed me the most love is obviously from Boston.”

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas understands his days of being an All-Star point guard are behind him, and he's made peace with that. But when the Celtics were struggling earlier in the season, he knew there were other ways he could make a difference for the organization he cares about so deeply.

“It’s frustrating, but I’ve done my part in so many ways of trying to make a comeback, make a reunion, and it’s not even about playing,” Thomas said. “I could just help; I tell everyone that, I can help without putting the ball in the basket. A lot of people understand that and know that. Things happen, I’m not faulting anybody, but I just thought with how close we are and how close I am to a person like that, I thought there would be an opportunity, but there isn’t. You move on and wish them well. I still have a lot of love for everyone who impacted my life in the city of Boston.”

Perhaps, the Celtics agree with Thomas but felt those early-season struggles were a challenge that this team, especially Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, had to work through and grow as leaders, believing it's best for the franchise, particularly in the long term.

Of course, there were other factors. For instance, when Ime Udoka was asked on Tuesday if the Celtics discussed bringing back Thomas, he said "point guard was never really a position of need." To that point, Boston's most recent signings, Kelan Martin, Malik Fitts, Matt Ryan, and Nik Stauskas, are all wings.

Udoka also mentioned that even though they traded Dennis Schroder, they got back Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard's had more of an opportunity since the moves the Celtics made at the trade deadline.

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas may not play for Boston again, but the greater goal was to get back to the NBA, and the 10-day deal he's on with the Hornets is the third time he's accomplished that this season, following stints with the Lakers and Mavericks earlier in the campaign.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking about facing his former teammate after Wednesday's shootaround, Al Horford said: "A lot of respect for Isaiah. When I came here many years ago, he was one of the many big reasons why I came to Boston...I was very fortunate to see firsthand how much he cares about the game...I'm just happy to get to watch him get another opportunity."

Thomas' contract expires later this week. Since joining the Hornets, he's played in one game, scoring 10 points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out three assists, and swiping two steals in a win against the Cavaliers. Wednesday's matchup with the Celtics may prove crucial to him earning another opportunity with the Hornets or any other NBA team this season.

You can watch Thomas' Tuesday press conference here:

