Celtics, Jayson Tatum Discuss His Growth as a Facilitator After He Sets NBA Finals Record

Jayson Tatum couldn't buy a basket in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He shot 3/17 (17.6 percent) from the field, including 1/5 (20 percent) from beyond the arc. That's a product of the Warriors' determination not to let him beat them as a scorer, a lack of luck, missing many clean looks, and some jitters from playing on this stage for the first time.

Since Ime Udoka got to Boston, he's challenged Tatum to find other ways to impact the outcome on nights like this. Thursday, the recently minted All-NBA First Team member answered the call in a record-setting fashion.

Tatum dished out 13 assists in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. No one else on either side had more than five. According to Matt Williams of ESPN, the Celtics star assisted on nine of Boston's 21 makes from beyond the arc, the most by any player in a Finals game.

He's evolved to the point where he consistently makes the correct read. His maturation's led to him handling the extra attention he receives with poise, and he'll often beat double teams by passing to an open teammate before the second defender arrives. All of that was on display Thursday.

After the Celtics' 120-108 win, Tatum discussed his growth as a facilitator and his head coach's role in his progression as a playmaker.

"That was his message from day one. To challenge me to be the best player that I can be. Improve other areas of my game. We watched a lot of film throughout the course of the season of games and areas of things that I could improve on. Obviously, playmaking was one, drawing a lot of attention. And it was to help the team out as much as possible. He's done a great job of challenging myself and the group in that aspect."

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Udoka conveyed: "We've talked about it throughout the year, and I've talked to him at length about impacting the game when he's not having his best offensive night."

He added: "His shot's not falling, (but) he still attracts a good amount of attention. (He) made the right plays, and I love his growth and progression in those areas, where he's still guarding on the defensive end, still getting others involved, not pouting about his shots, and trying to play through some mistakes and some physicality that they were playing with him."

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

When asked how he felt about the Celtics winning when he didn't have his best game as a scorer, Tatum said he was "ecstatic," concluding his answer with, "we're in the championship; we're in the Finals. All I was worried about was trying to get a win."

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Pritchard, who scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds, and swiped two steals, playing an impactful role in Boston's fourth-quarter comeback, stated about Tatum's facilitating: "He's an unbelievable playmaker. We know he can score at the highest of levels, but when you can score and pass like he did, it's a game-changer."

Further Reading

Celtics' Resiliency on Display in Fourth Quarter of Game 1 of NBA Finals: 'We're battle-tested; we've been through a lot'

What Stood Out in Game 1 of the NBA Finals: Celtics' Take Series Opener with Fourth-Quarter Haymaker

Celtics' Owner Wyc Grousbeck Discusses Danny Ainge's Departure, Ime Udoka, Franchise's Five-Year Outlook

Tony Parker Sizes Up the NBA Finals, Talks Ime Udoka and His Collaboration with MTN Dew LEGEND

From Outside the Play-In Tournament to the NBA Finals, Celtics Discuss Their Season Turnaround

As the Calls to Separate Them Grew Louder, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Grew Closer: 'two young, extremely competitive guys that just really want to win at all costs'