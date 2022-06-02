Celtics' Owner Wyc Grousbeck Discusses Danny Ainge's Departure, Ime Udoka, Franchise's Five-Year Outlook

Over the last year, there's been a tectonic shift within the Celtics' organization. Former president of basketball operations, Danny Ainge, stepped down from a post he had held since 2003, then became CEO of the Jazz in mid-December. In the immediate aftermath of Ainge's departure, Brad Stevens moved to the front office, which led to Ime Udoka succeeding him.

Wednesday, Udoka discussed his relationship with Stevens and how a dynamic that would have made some uncomfortable has been nothing of the sorts for those two.

But the franchise's makeover didn't stop there. Kemba Walker got traded to the Thunder in a deal that brought back Al Horford. Eventually, Walker joined another departing Celtic, Evan Fournier, on the Knicks. Boston also made Marcus Smart its starting point guard, trusting him to help maximize Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's abilities.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

But between the Celtics and their first-year head coach learning how to adapt to each other, and injuries and the pandemic often forcing Boston to play short-handed, the Celtics got off to a rocky start filled with head-scratching losses. It got so bad, they sunk to 11th in the East, meaning at the time, they wouldn't have qualified for the conference's play-in tournament.

Fast forward, and they're four wins from raising banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters. Celtics' majority owner Wyc Grousbeck recently appeared on Boston sports radio station WEEI 93.7's The Greg Hill Show, discussing the journey the organization's been on since Ainge's departure sparked this dramatic chain of events.

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

When asked about Udoka's growth in his first year as a head coach and the respect he's earned, not just within the Celtics' organization but around the league, including from players who may point to Udoka as a coach they want to play for, Grousbeck replied: "I love that about him. And when I made the decision to bring him in last summer, it was hoping that he already had it inside, it was just a matter of letting it out and giving him the platform, and the support, and the roster, to show how great a coach he could be.

"So this was something he and I and all of us, Brad and Steve Pagliuca and everybody, we all believed that he could do this with the right setting. And now, so far, it's been amazing. I mean, let's just say it's been amazing; he's won two Game 7's as a rookie coach, and now we're onto the Finals. Ime is a great person, and I think a really great coach for the Celtics, hopefully for many years to come. I'm very happy that he's here."

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

And when it comes to how important Ainge was in building this team, Grousbeck shared: "He was so instrumental while he was here. It really pained me to have to threaten to throw him out of the locker room when he showed up all of a sudden in the Milwaukee series.

"I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, guests are not allowed in this locker room. You represent the Utah Jazz.’ So that was a lot of fun. We all had a pretty good laugh about that. It really pained me to have to throw him out of the locker room.

"You look back to what he did. I told him I wanted a fresh mind for a coach, and he said, 'sounds like you want a college coach,' and he recommended Brad Stevens. And so that was a great run with Brad. And now Brad is running the basketball side. And Brad identified Ime as a top candidate for the coaching job. So it dates back to Danny, and then, obviously, the drafting of Marcus Smart and Jaylen, and Jayson, and we attracted Al in free agency, originally.

"But that's sort of the core of this team now was put together obviously under Danny. And then he bailed out last year of his own wishes. So it's all the sweeter to be having him try to get a pass into the locker room now. But we love Danny, we always will, and he's a Celtic for life."

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Grousbeck also discussed his five-year outlook for the organization.

"When Danny came and suddenly resigned, whatever it was, last February or early March; he came to me and said, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ So that was unexpected, unwanted, and turned into promoting Brad and hiring Ime [Udoka] and then redoing the roster over the summer. But then sending half the roster away in February at the trade deadline; seven out of 15 guys. So there's been so many switches flipped."

He went on to say: "I believed we had maybe a five, six, seven year run here with players who are 24, 25 years old being our most talented players. So that's just basic math. Let's build around these guys. Let's give them every advantage they can in terms of teammates and coaching, and let's see what happens.

"Suddenly, it's happening really quickly to be in the Finals after the start we had to this season and after Danny stepping down. We're just trying to take advantage of it now and not worry too much about the next five or six years. But I do like the possibilities."

