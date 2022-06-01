As the Calls to Separate Them Grew Louder, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Grew Closer: 'two young, extremely competitive guys that just really want to win at all costs'

As the Celtics struggled in the early months of the season, sinking as low as outside the top 10 in the Eastern Conference, meaning they wouldn't qualify for the play-in tournament, let alone the playoffs, the calls to sever the partnership between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown amplified.

The team and its first-year head coach had to adapt to each other, and injuries and the pandemic often forced Boston to play short-handed. Yet those who determined it was time to trade one of Tatum or Brown put more weight into that sample size than those two leading the Celtics on multiple trips to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite the outside noise growing louder with each loss, Jayson Tatum was steadfast in his belief he and Brown would lead Boston in the right direction.

"I honestly believe just two young, extremely competitive guys that just really want to win at all costs," Tatum said on the eve of the NBA Finals. "So that made us closer in the sense that we wanted to figure it out. Not to prove people wrong, but just to prove we could win," adding "there was always a sense of belief."

Jaylen Brown felt the same way: "We've been able to win in our career before. This year, I didn't feel like it was because the way we play basketball. It just didn't come together at the right time. The beginning of the season, I missed 15 games because I was injured. The narrative isn't going to say that."

At the conclusion of his answer, Brown stated: "We live in a city that has no patience, where there's no excuses, so we didn't make any. We got healthier, came together, and the front office made some moves that made sense."

Now, Tatum and Brown have led the Celtics beyond the Eastern Conference Finals barrier, onto the NBA's brightest stage, and a chance to raise banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters.

