These Insane Celtics Stats Will Blow Boston Fans' Minds After Win vs. Lakers

The Boston Celtics are in the zone so far this season.

Although the Celtics have lost two of their last three games, they still hold the NBA's best record after taking down the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in overtime, 122-118, to end the squad's West Coast road trip.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown unsurprisingly led the way for the Celtics in the win and combined to score an eye-popping 69 points as Boston got back in the win column.

Offensively, everything seems to be going Boston's way so far this season. They have been so solid on the offensive end that if the season were to end today, they would set the NBA record for the best offensive rating in a single season at 119.

One of the biggest reasons for the offensive success is the fact that Boston has been extremely efficient while shooting from beyond the arc. The Celtics currently have the second-best team three-point percentage at 39.1 and are just a tick behind the NBA-leading Denver Nuggets at 39.4.

To put into perspective how efficient the Celtics have been from long range, there are just 10 players in the league who are shooting 45% or better from three-point range and three of them play for Boston, according to StatMuse.

Three-point shooting isn't the only place where Boston has thrived. Tatum and Brown have clearly cemented themselves as the best duo in the NBA this season. The young stars currently are averaging the third-highest combined points per game by a duo in NBA history and they both are also filling up the stat sheet.

For all of the success the Celtics have had this season, they've done so without having a full roster for even a single game. With big man Robert Williams set to make his return in the very near future.

Things may get even better for Boston very soon.



