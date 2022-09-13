Celtics Sign Jake Layman to Training Camp Deal

Add Jake Layman to a list that includes Bruno Caboclo, Noah Vonleh, Denzel Valentine, and Justin Jackson. When training camp starts in two weeks, that group will vie for one of the Celtics' remaining roster spots. Boston must sign at least two and no more than three players to full-time contracts.

While the rest of the names mentioned above are former first-round picks, Layman was a second-round selection in the 2016 NBA Draft. He spent the first three years of his career with the Trail Blazers and was with the Timberwolves for the last three.

The Norwood, MA, native has career averages of 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in 12.8 minutes of floor time, including 49 starts. He's a 30 percent three-point shooter on 1.8 attempts from beyond the arc.

Not shooting well in limited minutes and touches -- less than 30 percent on fewer than two attempts each of the last two seasons -- is a reflection of why it seems unlikely Layman earns a roster spot with the Celtics. Perhaps he defies the odds, though. Either way, a productive preseason could help him stick in the NBA or earn a more lucrative contract overseas.

Bobby Manning of CLNS Media first reported Layman's joining Boston on a training camp deal. In the offseason, NBA teams can carry up to 20 players. The Celtics have now accounted for 19 of their roster spots.

