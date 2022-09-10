Skip to main content
For Now, Teams Not Showing Much Interest in Former Celtic Kemba Walker

Walker averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 assists, and three rebounds in 37 games with the Knicks last season.

When the Knicks included Kemba Walker in a trade to Detroit to clear cap space, creating room to sign Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract, the belief was Walker would never play for the Pistons.

But with training camp fast approaching, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the four-time All-Star is having trouble finding interested suitors.

There isn't an incentive for Detroit to buy out Walker for the entirety of his $9.2 million salary, and the former Celtic isn't about to give back money without knowing he can recoup it when he signs with another team.

The Pistons are a young team embracing a youth movement headlined by Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, and Jalen Duren, the 13th selection. Walker doesn't fit their timeline.

For now, though, Detroit will benefit from Walker mentoring the players the franchise hopes will lead them into a brighter future. And while teams might like their options in the backcourt at the moment, some will change their tune at some point. When that happens, it'll open the door for Walker to join a team more likely to make the playoffs, ideally, going somewhere he can contend for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

And if, as an undersized point guard with 11 years of NBA mileage on his tires, Walker ends up spending the entire season in Detroit, trust him to make the best of the situation.

