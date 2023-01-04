Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Opens up After Being 'Embarrassed' by Thunder

The Boston Celtics suffered potentially their worst loss of the season Tuesday night.

Boston hit the road to take on the shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder and got outclassed 150-117. Oklahoma City was without the services of star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while the Celtics were without center Robert Williams.

After the game, Boston star guard, Jaylen Brown opened up about the tough blowout loss.

"We got our (expletive) kicked, that's what happened," Brown said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "When you come out and take it for granted that's what happens. We probably had it coming to us. We came out the last couple of games and pick and choose when we want to play. We weren't connected and didn't have each other's backs out there. There was no help-side defense, we didn't guard our guys, and those young boys over there came out and made us look bad. They embarrassed us. They kicked our (expletive).

Boston has somewhat struggled of late losing five of its last nine games but still holds on to the NBA's best record at 26-12. No team ever wants to lose any game, but hopefully, Tuesday's blowout loss can be a learning experience for a Boston squad with title hopes.

The Celtics will look to get back on track Thursday night as they hit the road to take on the red-hot Dallas Mavericks.

